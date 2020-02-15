StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $19,849.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

