Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 489.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

