State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 54,700 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.06 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.89, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

