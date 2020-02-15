State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $310,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

CVNA stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

