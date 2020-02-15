State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,780 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 197,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

