State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,503. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

