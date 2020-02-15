State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Kemper worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 972.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.