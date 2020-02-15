State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 12,071 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.42. 339,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

