State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 60,570 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Colony Capital worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $23,177,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

