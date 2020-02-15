State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,459. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.