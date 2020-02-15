State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.