State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

