State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Regal Beloit worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $375,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.