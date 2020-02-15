State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of UI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 199,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

