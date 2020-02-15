State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 832.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Beyond Meat by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.22. 6,937,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,176,682. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,046 shares of company stock worth $6,909,590.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.