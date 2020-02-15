State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 599,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.