State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.42. 649,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

