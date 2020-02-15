State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cinemark worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE CNK opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

