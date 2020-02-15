State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

