State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,202. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,050 shares of company stock valued at $17,016,746. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

