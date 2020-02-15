State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of LHC Group worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

