State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,980 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 645,983 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $51,225,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,785,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,229,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $10,683,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 899,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

