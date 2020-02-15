State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 354.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.85. 1,795,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,448. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,251. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

