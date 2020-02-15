State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of ViaSat worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ViaSat by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,617. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

