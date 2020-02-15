State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,360 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

