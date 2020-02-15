State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,660 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 359,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,782. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.