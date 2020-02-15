State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,262 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.