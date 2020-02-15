State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,184 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Domtar worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domtar by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

