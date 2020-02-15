State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,541 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Alkermes worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 371,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.