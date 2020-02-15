State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 31,492 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,660,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 744,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 991,151 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.