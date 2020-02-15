State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $22,701,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 110,509 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $973,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,648 shares of company stock worth $15,102,903. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -206.19 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.