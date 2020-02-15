State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.91 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

