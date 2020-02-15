State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Smartsheet by 136.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,050 shares of company stock valued at $17,016,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

