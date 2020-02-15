State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Outfront Media stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

