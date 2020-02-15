State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 37,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.23% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PLYM stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.