State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.26% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.