State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Creative Planning boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,737,956. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.