State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.93.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.