State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 259,133 Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,485,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudera by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after buying an additional 586,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $5,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudera by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 282,506 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE:CLDR opened at $10.93 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.