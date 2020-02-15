State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.28% of Photronics worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PLAB opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811 in the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

