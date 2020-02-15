State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Hillenbrand worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $448,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

