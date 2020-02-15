State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 106,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 311,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

