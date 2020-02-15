State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 176,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 64,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

