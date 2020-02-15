State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.76 Million Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 830.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.