State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.77 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

FND opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.32.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

