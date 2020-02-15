State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.80 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

