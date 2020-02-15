State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.87 Million Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.29% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

NYSE TPRE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.