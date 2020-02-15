State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.91 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 65.8% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 43,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of THO opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

