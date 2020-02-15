State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.92 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.