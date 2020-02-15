State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

